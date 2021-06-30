Each winning idea stands to be rewarded with Dh25,000

The Command Room at Dubai Police Headquarters. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police received 178 innovative ideas from the public to solve policing challenges, an official said on Wednesday.

The new ‘Innovation Platform’ launched by Dubai Police in April this year, provided an opportunity to community members to help solve a variety of challenges that relate to policing, safety, traffic management, crime prevention and customer happiness.

A specialised committee in Dubai Police will examine the ideas and choose the best innovative ideas for prizes worth Dh25,000 each. The deadline for submission was June 26, 2021.

Brigadier Ahmad Rafee, Acting Assistant Commander-In-Chief for Administrative Affairs in Dubai Police, said: “Innovation is a major feature of Dubai Police. It turns challenges into opportunities through the ideas provided by the public. We received solutions backed with studies and researches,” said Brig Rafee in a Press conference held at the Innovation Lab in Dubai Police Headquarters in Al Qusais area.

The challenges that involved innovative solutions covered areas such as: Raising awareness on the dangers of drugs abuse, reducing traffic accidents involving riders of delivery motorcycles, reducing traffic accidents for public transport vehicles and fighting online extortion and cyber bullying.

“We will have committees to choose the best solutions and announce the results in July this year,” he added.

Lt Colonel Ibrahim Bin Sabaa Al Merri, Head of the Innovation Council in Dubai Police, said that people from both inside as well as outside the country participated in the initiative, offering innovative solutions.

“The winners will have a chance to participate with Dubai Police in implementing the ideas. We will invest in the winners and more challenges will be presented in the near future,” said Lt Col Al Merri.

Anyone could log on to the Dubai Police website and register for participation.