Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) has launched the ‘Art for a Healthy Society’ campaign that aims to meet the aspirations of various segments of society, including children with chronic illnesses or disabilities. The campaign seeks to raise awareness on contemporary health issues.
As part of the initiative, Al Suwaidi Foundation and its companies signed a memorandum of understanding with Salma Children’s Long-term Care and Rehabilitation Hospital and organised an art workshop for children here on Thursday.
Dr Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of Al Suwaidi Foundation, said: “We are pleased to launch the ‘Art for a Healthy Society’ initiative last week and the first harvest was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Salma Rehabilitation Hospital. In support of the efforts of the UAE in this field, we are about to launch various programmes to serve students with disabilities on an annual basis. We believe that art has an aesthetic value that contributes to training and developing skills.”
Samia Badr, the strategic partner and media manager, said: “The goal of this workshop is to provide those children with psychological support and train and integrate them into society.”
Philipp Mielenz, chief executive officer at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, said: “We are honoured to collaborate closely with Al Suwaidi Foundation and its companies to inspire creativity in our young patients as our focus is to enhance the quality of life of our patients and develop their learning and creativity potential.”