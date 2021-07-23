Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which they discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Israeli prime minister reviewed the developments of regional and international issues and topics, especially concerning the efforts to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of the region and the world at large.
The Israeli prime minister extended congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. He wished him continued health and happiness and further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli premier, wishing prosperity, peace and security for all of mankind. Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Bennett on assuming the position of prime minister of Israel, expressing his desire to work together for peace, stability and development for the benefit of the region and all its peoples and the world at large.