NAT-DUBAI-POLICE-2-(Read-Only)
The Command and Control Room at Dubai Police headquarters. The average time for police patrols to reach extreme emergency scenes was 2.33 minutes during the second quarter of the year. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Dubai: Dubai Police received around 1.2 million calls on their emergency hotline number during the second quarter of this year.

The latest statistics were revealed during the Operations Department’s performance appraisal meeting, headed by Major General Mohamed Saif Al Zafein, Assistant Commander-In-Chief for Operations Affairs.

The emergency hotline 999 received 1,177,347 calls, of which, 99.6 per cent were answered within ten seconds, compared to 1,094,373 calls received during the same period last year.

The average time for police patrols to reach extreme emergency scenes was 2.33 minutes during the second quarter of the year, while the response time to non-emergency calls was 10.45 minutes during the same period.

Read more

Moreover, Dubai Police received 168,949 calls on the 901 number for non-emergencies during the second quarter of the year, where 94.42 per cent of the calls were answered within 20 seconds.