Dubai: Three UAE residents each won Dh100,000 in the 85th Mahzooz draw last week. They all are now eager to improve the quality of life for their loved ones.

‘Time to launch a business back home’

A native of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and a father of two, Ramamoorthy (44) has been living in the UAE for more than 20 years now. An employee at a legal firm, Ramamoorthy intends to retire this year and use his Mahzooz windfall to launch a business back home. Ramamoorthy learned about Mahzooz from his coworker and he has been actively participating in the draw since February 2021.

An overjoyed Ramamoorthy said: “I was happy to learn of my big win and I cannot express my gratitude to Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough. I intended to retire this year and return to my hometown. My desire to launch a business back in my country is now a reality — thanks to Mahzooz”.

'Money arrived at the perfect time'

According to Sharon, a 44-year-old Filipino expatriate who has resided in the UAE for the past 14 years, the money arrived at the perfect time. Since November 2020, Sharon has been taking part in Mahzooz. Her dream has finally come true.

Sharon, a Sharjah-based widowed nurse with two children, says she still finds it hard to believe that she won such a significant sum in the draw. “I’ve received this amount at the perfect time. I’d love to utilise this to support my kids’ education and, of course, to support charitable causes back in the Philippines. Thank you Mahzooz for transforming my life in this way, she said”.

‘I have been extremely lucky’

John (34), an expatriate from the UK who works in the media sector in Abu Dhabi, has been residing in the UAE for 20 years now. His family is settled in Italy. John was not even aware that he had won this prize, until his friend told him about it. Naturally, he was thrilled. “I have been extremely lucky. I came to know about Mahzooz through word of mouth and I have been regularly participating since November 2020. I am still thinking of how best to use this money, but it will indeed change my life and I thank Mahzooz for this amazing win” he said.

