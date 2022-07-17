Dubai: More fortunes changed at the 85th Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday, July 16, and witnessed 1,941 participants take home Dh1,955,900 in prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly draw in the UAE has created 25 millionaires since inception and continues to change lives for the better.
As many as 63 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh15,625 each. 1,874 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Ramamoorthy from India, John from the United Kingdom, and Sharon from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 16814983, 16835112 and 16757130 respectively.
Overall, Mahzooz has awarded over Dh200,000,000 to over 170,000 winners, as it continues to gain popularity in the region and beyond. Participating in Mahzooz is as simple as registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for just Dh35. Each bottle gives participants a one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw therefore doubling their chances of winning. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 for matching all five numbers is also up for grabs every week.
Participants in July hav a chance to win an extra one kilogram gold that’s up for grabs as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. The additional draw will be held on July 30, 2022.