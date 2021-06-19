Dubai: An Emirati man who slapped an Indian paramedic over alleged dereliction of duty, has been sentenced to six months in jail.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 32-year-old Emirati defendant had assaulted the Indian paramedic at Rashid Hospital last September while he was in shock after his father’s death.
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services was summoned to transfer the defendant’s father to Rashid Hospital, following a neck injury at his Nad Al Sheba residence.
Later, the defendant’s father passed away and he was told by his sister about alleged negligence by the paramedic. “My sister complained about the paramedic’s dereliction of duties. I went to the person who transferred my father to the hospital and slapped her on the face,” the defendant said in official records.
Buzzing sensation in ear
Medical reports showed that the female paramedic suffered a buzzing sensation in her left ear and sustained a two per cent permanent disability. “I was on duty at Rashid Hospital when the defendant arrived. He slapped me on the face. The left side of my head was in pain due to the assault. I was bleeding from my mouth as well,” the 43-year-old Indian paramedic said her testimony. “I am still having problems with hearing,” she added.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with physically assaulting the victim, causing two per cent disability.