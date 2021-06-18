the security system aims to identify vital indicators of facial expressions and moods, such as anger, joy, sadness and various emotions, and predict these vital indicators of the face, using a quantity of big data and smart technologies. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has introduced a new system that can detect if an inmate has a tendency to get into a fight or indulge in any other violent act by using new video analysis technique.

The Smart system analyses footage from surveillance cameras installed in cells, corridors and along the prison’s perimeter, detecting the likelihood of any unnatural behaviour such as a fight or a suicide attempt or any act of vandalism and then sends an alert to the authorities.

Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director-General of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, told Gulf News that the system is based on artificial intelligence (AI), using “gait analysis” that allows a computer to analyse human motion and behaviour and thereby preempt any unusual act.

The system is linked to a programme of surveillance cameras that monitors the institution and prisoners in the facility round the clock.

The system can detect any movement that the prisoner makes, such as violence, quarrels, or anger etc. The face, hand movements or body movements can be analysed and a warning can be sent out about a prisoner even before he or he is about to commit an illegal act. It also studies and analyses facial expressions for the purpose. The Smart Monitoring’ system uses AI and machine-learning algorithms.

Brigadier Shuhail pointed out that the security system aims to identify vital indicators of facial expressions and moods, such as anger, joy, sadness and other emotions and predict likely actions, using big data and smart technologies. The system begins automated analysis and issues an alert to the staff in the operating room about any current or expected situation.

What is ‘gait analysis’?

Gait analysis (as it is commonly called) involves evaluation of gait (or the manner in which a suspect or person walks) and based on that evaluation, the system can preempt any likely untoward action by an inmate. This analysis is based on video footage obtained from the surveillance cameras or closed-circuit televisions installed in the prison premises.