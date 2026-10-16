Suspects allegedly arranged foreign licences without lessons or tests for UAE conversion
Dubai:Dubai Police have arrested eight suspects accused of running a fraudulent driving licence scheme that allegedly allowed customers to obtain licences from a neighbouring country without travelling there, taking driving lessons or passing mandatory tests.
The gang charged Dh10,000 per licence, exploiting international driving licence exchange agreements to help customers convert the fraudulently obtained foreign licences into UAE driving licences, Dubai Police said.
The arrests were carried out by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The force’s Economic Crimes Department uncovered the scheme, which allegedly exploited legitimate arrangements allowing eligible holders of driving licences issued by certain countries to exchange them for UAE licences without additional training or testing.
Investigations revealed that the suspects used offices belonging to transaction processing companies in the UAE to approach potential customers and promote their illegal services.
They allegedly offered to arrange driving licences from a neighbouring country without requiring applicants to travel there, undergo driving lessons or pass the required examinations.
Once the foreign licences were obtained, customers could present them to Dubai’s RTA for exchange into UAE driving licences under existing international agreements.
The scheme allegedly sought to bypass the training and testing requirements designed to ensure that drivers possess the necessary skills and knowledge to use public roads safely.
International licence exchange agreements are intended to simplify procedures for eligible drivers holding legally issued foreign licences. However, Dubai Police stressed that these arrangements do not allow applicants to circumvent the laws and requirements governing the original issuance of driving licences.
Dubai Police warned that obtaining a driving licence through illegal means is not merely a violation of licensing procedures but could also pose a serious threat to road safety.
Driving lessons and examinations are essential safeguards to assess whether motorists have the skills, knowledge and ability to respond to different traffic situations.
Allowing people to bypass these requirements could result in unqualified drivers taking to public roads, putting motorists, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.
The force urged residents to exercise caution when approached by individuals or businesses promising to arrange driving licences without the required training, tests or legal procedures.
Dubai Police also warned that legal responsibility could extend beyond those organising fraudulent licence arrangements.
Anyone who knowingly pays for a driving licence obtained through unlawful procedures may also face penalties and legal action, the force said.
It clarified that exchanging an illegally obtained foreign driving licence for a UAE licence does not make the original document legitimate or exempt its holder from responsibility.
Completing the official exchange process cannot be used to justify or legitimise violations committed during the process of obtaining the foreign licence.
Dubai Police reminded the public that international driving licence exchange agreements are designed to facilitate the exchange of legally issued licences that meet the applicable requirements.
The agreements do not permit applicants to bypass the rules governing the original issuance of driving licences in their respective countries.
Anyone seeking a driving licence should follow approved procedures and deal only with authorised entities, the force said.
Residents were also encouraged to report individuals or companies offering driving licences through unlawful means to help authorities identify fraudulent activities and protect the community.
Dubai Police reaffirmed that ensuring motorists are properly trained and qualified remains fundamental to road safety, stressing that international licence exchange arrangements must not be exploited to circumvent essential licensing requirements.