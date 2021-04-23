Dubai: A total of 104 violators, including 55 beggars and 49 street vendors, were arrested by personnel from Naif Police Station in Dubai since the beginning of Ramadan, as part of Dubai Police’s campaign ‘Begging is a Wrong concept of Compassion’.
Brigadier Tarik Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, said: “During Ramadan, beggars ask for things like financial aids or iftar meals so that people would feel for them or show compassion. The public should not fall for such scams and should know that local authorities and charities indeed help the truly needy and provide them with social support or train them for work.”
Dubai Police have instead urged the public to show compassion by making donations through official charities. Brig Tahlak added that they had an integrated security plan to combat begging, in coordination with partners, and have intensified patrols in places that are expected to be frequented by beggars.
He noted that begging on the streets occurs everywhere around the world and in Dubai, “we take the matter seriously as it ruins the reputation of the emirate and also affects the security because it increases cases of thefts and pocket-picking”.
Dubai Police have urged all citizens and residents not to be sympathetic towards beggars and instead make donations through official charities only. They also asked the public to report beggars on the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via the Dubai Police app or report cyber-beggars and suspicious online activities on www.ecrime.ae.