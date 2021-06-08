Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeals has upheld the six-month jail sentence for a waiter for adding fake gunshot sounds to his Tiktok video clip.
The 34-year-old Bangladeshi waiter was accused of recording a TikTok clip at a parking lot in Dubai and adding sounds of gunshots and voices of people screaming.
The court ordered to deport the defendant after serving his jail term and additionally was fined of Dh5,000.
The video went viral after the defendant posted the video in January this year on his TikTok account. He recorded a short clip at a parking lot in Dubai and added sounds of gunshots and people screaming before posting the video on his TikTok account. Dubai Police spotted the video, tracked down the defendant and arrested him. His TikTok account has been blocked since.
During interrogation, the defendant admitted to recording and posting the video. He was charged with publishing a clip online that harmed the country’s public order.
The verdict is subject to a further appeal within 30 days.