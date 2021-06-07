Court Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A gang who lured a Saudi man to an apartment through a dating application, were sentenced to three years in jail for burning the victim’s private parts with boiling water and stealing his money.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia, was lured into an apartment in Al Barsha through a dating app in June last year. He was locked inside the apartment for three hours where the three Nigerian women and their countryman beat him up and burnt him with boiling water.

“I received a message from a woman through the app asking to meet. An African woman opened the door and claimed the woman will be back and she asked me to wait for her,” said the Saudi man in official records.

He said around four or five women and joined the four Nigerian men to attack him. They tied his hand and stripped him naked while a woman, who is still at large, poured boiling water on his groin and others were recording.

“They continued to torture me, hitting me on the eyes and ears. They wanted me to open the bank’s application on my smartphone and wanted the passcodes for my credit cards.”

He resisted for a while, but at the end gave up and gave the passcode. Three women went to the ATM to withdrew the money but returned telling him the passcode was wrong and poured more boiling water on his body, causing him second degree burns.

The man fainted and when he regained his consciousness, he found two men in the apartment. The men also left the place and the man managed to reach the road to see a police patrol speaking with an Indian man, who was also complaining after the gang attacked him with a similar modus operandi and stole his money.

The Saudi man was transferred to Rashid Hospital. Medical reports said the man was left with a 10 per cent permanent disability due to the assault.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with confinement, theft, sexual abuse, physical assault, causing a disability and issuing threats.

They were sentenced to three years in jail to be followed by deportation.