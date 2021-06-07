The Al Hosn App. The system has been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and defines six different categories of users. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A colour coding system will now reflect the user’s vaccination status and PCR test validity on Al Hosn app.

The system has been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and defines six different categories of users: fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients waiting for a second dose appointment or late for their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and the non-vaccinated.

The system is expected to enhance safe movement, venue access and tourism procedures, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Monday. Al Hosn app is the UAE’s official vaccine registry, and includes all PCR test records for residents and visitors.

Recovery efforts

The app has included a degree of colour thus far, but this new system and its approval by the MoHAP will ease COVID-19 restrictions while preserving public health and supporting recovery efforts.

The MoHAP has also also allowed federal and local authorities to determine the use of Alhosn app according to their individual needs and procedures, to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents, and visitors.

On Al Hosn, the colour of the status varies as follows

A red colour indicates a positive COVID-19 PCR test result, and usual safety and health procedures need to be followed.

A grey colour indicates that PCR test validity has ended for the individual.

A green colour indicates a negative PCR test result, and this is now further segregated into seven different green pass categories.

Categories of green pass individuals

Category 1: Vaccinated individual who has received the second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, or is a volunteer in vaccine trials. A negative PCR test result will see the Al Hosn status appear in green for 30 days, as well as show the active icon - letter E for vaccine recipients or a gold star for vaccine trial aprticipants – for seven days.

Category 2: Vaccinated individual who has received the second vaccine dose less than 28 days ago. A negative PCR test result will see the Al Hosn status appear in green for 14 days.

Category 3: Individual who has received the first vaccine dose, and is waiting for the second dose appointment. A negative PCR test result will see the Al Hosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 4: Individual who has received the first vaccine dose, but is late to the second dose appointment by 48 days or more. A negative PCR test result will see the Al Hosn status appear in green for three days.

Category 5: Individual with a vaccine exemption certificate. A negative PCR test result will see the Al Hosn status appear in green for seven days.