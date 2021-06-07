The initiative seeks to promote community participation in the development of more engaging and interactive parks. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, has launched an initiative that invites the Emirati creative community to provide innovative designs for various elements of public parks as well as concepts for unique community events and activities.

The initiative seeks to promote community participation in the development of more engaging and interactive parks and encourage awareness about sustainable urban design. Participants are invited to create designs that can integrate environmentally-friendly materials and innovative modern building methods to revitalise parks and help them attract more visitors.

Various ideas

The initiative, which targets urban designers and architects, interior designers, event organisers and university students, is open for participation only to UAE nationals. The inputs from the community will be used in the redevelopment of select parks in Dubai. They can include new designs for urban seating, children’s playgrounds, jogging tracks, landscaping and canopies or any other element or aspect of the park as well as suggestions for community events or activities.

Part of 2040 Master Plan

The launch of the initiative follows the announcement of Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality’s partnership to redesign public parks across the emirate to make them more engaging to visitors as creative, social and natural spaces. The joint project falls within the framework of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that lays out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development with the aim of making Dubai the world’s best city to live.

Harmony between city and nature

Assem Abdulrazzak, Planning Manager of Dubai Municipality, said: “This innovative initiative aims to involve creative individuals in community planning and urban development, in addition to raising awareness about sustainable design principles and generating designs that can promote a deeper harmony between urban facilities and the natural environment.”

Enriching public spaces