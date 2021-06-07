Delegates at AEEDC last year. the silver jubilee edition of AEEDC Dubai is set to welcome more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Organising Committee of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2021) announced that Saudi Arabia will be the Guest of Honour for the silver jubilee edition of the event, to be held from June 29 to July 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Recognised as ‘the largest international annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world’, the silver jubilee edition of AEEDC Dubai is set to welcome more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. Over 4,000 international brands belonging to more than 3,000 companies will also be present at the event, while the event’s exhibition will see the participation of 18 country pavilions, the largest of which are USA, Italy, Germany, and South Korea.

Scientific programme

The scientific programme of the event, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions — a member of INDEX Holding, features 173 sessions during which 75 professors, doctors, surgeons, lecturers and field professionals will present their latest studies.

The organisation of the in-person exhibition is another testament to Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest destinations for global events. The emirate’s rigorous globally-benchmarked precautionary protocol regime has enabled it to provide the highest levels of safety for international events.

Key role

The participation of Saudi Arabia as the Guest of Honour recognises the country’s key role and contribution to the success of AEEDC Dubai over the last 25 years, the Committee said.

The Committee noted that Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to support the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition since its inception 25 years ago. Dental professionals and industry representatives from Saudi Arabia have been prominent participants at the event over the years, sharing their rich perspectives on the latest developments in dentistry.