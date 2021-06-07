Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a man for indecent behaviour on a Dubai Metro train after a video went viral for him dancing without wearing a mask.
According to Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department at Dubai Police, said the man caused disturbance to other commuters as well as flouted COVID-19 rules. “A video for an Asian man circulated on social media while he was performing indecent acts inside a train. He caused disturbance to others without respecting their privacy,” said Brig Al Hathboor.
The video showed a man wearing a blue dress not wearing a mask while others were recording him. “He was additionally arrested for not wearing a mask inside the train while all commuters around him were wearing masks and following precautionary measures.”
Brig Al Hathboor said that Federal Law no 3 for 1987 punishes anyone committing such acts under Article 361 of the law. “A sentence of imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine not exceeding Dh5,000 or either one of said two penalties shall be imposed on whoever publicly makes an appeal or utters a song, yelling or speech that is immoral or publicly prompts others by any means to debauchery,” added Brig Al Hathboor.