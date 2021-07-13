Dubai: A quick action by a Dubai driver helped arrest a gang that stole nine gas cylinders from a restaurant.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the Pakistani driver suspected his countrymen when they called him at 3am in January this year, asking him to transport gas cylinders on his pickup vehicle.
“They called me back at 6am and I went with my friend to see what they wanted. Three men asked me to transport nine gas cylinders but I refused, saying such an act was prohibited. Yet, they insisted and loaded the cylinders,” said the driver.
As he stopped at a traffic signal in the Naif area of Dubai, the driver called Dubai Police. At that point, the defendants sensed the danger and stepped outside the vehicle and fled. “I chased one of them and caught him with some help from my friend. I restrained him until the arrival of the police patrol,” added the driver.
A policeman testified that the cylinders were stolen from a restaurant. “The defendant was afraid and claimed that he had helped the other two defendants in loading the cylinders,” the policeman said on record.
A second defendant was arrested while the third still remains at large. Judges sentenced the defendants to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation.