The houbara bustard majlis at an earlier edition of Adihex in Abu Dhabi. The 18th edition of Adihex will take place from September 27 to October 3, 2021. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) and ‘The Game Fair’ in the United Kingdom have signed a promising multi-range partnership for the two events.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), the 18th edition of Adihex will take place from September 27 to October 3, 2021, under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage — A Reborn Aspiration’.

According to the partnership, Adihex has become the main sponsor of the designated area for falconry at the international festival, that will take place this year from July 23 to 25, in the Warwickshire County, UK.

Within this unique partnership, ten of the The Game Fair exhibitors will participate in a pavilion, which comprises leading British companies, in the upcoming edition of Adihex. The companies will be supported by the British government and will highlight the antiquity of British heritage and the special relationship between the UAE and UK.

‘The Game Fair’ has been taking place since 1958. More than 800 companies and brands participate with their countryside sports, hunting, fishing, hunting with dogs, equestrian, falconry and ancient lifestyle products. On an average, around 115,000 visitors comprising heritage, hunting and countryside enthusiasts, visit the fair during the three days of the event.

Majed Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of Adihex Higher Organising Committee and Secretary-General of EFC, stressed the significance of such partnership in boosting cultural exchanges between countries.

“It is our pleasure today that Adihex is the official sponsor of the falconry sector in this distinct international event (The Game Fair) that reflects British traditions and original skills in sports that have been inherited for centuries, and this partnership will strengthen efforts towards preserving the shared cultural heritage,” added Al Mansouri.