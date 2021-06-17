Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have once again issued a reminder about the Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points that will be imposed on anyone found disposing of masks and gloves on Abu Dhabi roads.
Improper disposing of waste from vehicles not only pollutes the environment, but also poses health and safety risks for the community amid the pandemic, police cautioned.
Penalties for this littering-related traffic violation have been especially relevant since 2020 because used personal protective equipment can risk spreading COVID-19. Police have, therefore, issued multiple reminders on this issue.
Read more
Any used mask or glove must be properly disposed of in plastic bags and placed in closed dustbins, followed by proper washing of hands, police and health officials have advised.