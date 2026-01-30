Markets reacted after reports that President Donald Trump is preparing to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the US Federal Reserve. Bloomberg News reported that Warsh, widely known as an inflation hawk, has aligned himself with the president in recent months by publicly supporting lower interest rates. Trump said he would announce his nominee on Friday morning US time.

Gold fell as much as 4.8% on Friday after earlier gains of up to 1.4%, continuing the sharp swings that interrupted the previous session’s record-breaking run. A key driver was a stronger dollar, with a widely watched gauge rising as much as 0.5%, making precious metals more expensive for most buyers outside the US.

Globally, gold tumbled more than 5% after reaching $5,000 an ounce for the first time, prompting traders to reassess a rally that had driven repeated all-time highs. Prices later touched $5,111.07 an ounce before selling pressure accelerated, with the retreat spreading across the wider metals complex. Silver plunged more than 8%, while copper and nickel also moved lower.

The easing followed a turbulent session on Thursday, when Dubai gold prices dropped steeply minutes after hitting fresh records, tracking a sudden pullback in international bullion markets that reversed part of an aggressive rally. Gold prices slid from around Dh665 per gram to Dh629 within minutes, a Dh35 decline that mirrored a rapid fall in global prices before the local market closed at Dh639, highlighting the speed at which sentiment shifted.

Despite the pullback, gold has risen by more than 20% so far this year, supported by heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over US monetary and fiscal stability. Trump’s challenges to the Fed’s independence, combined with a series of aggressive foreign policy statements, have kept demand for safe-haven assets elevated.

