Investors, tourists , airlines, shipping companies and developers all moved into a more defensive mode during the conflict, especially when the Strait of Hormuz became a live risk for energy and cargo flows. A lasting de-escalation would help unwind that risk premium and allow companies to return to expansion planning.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company now expects net profit to grow in the high 60% range this year, compared with an earlier forecast of mid-to-high-teens growth. EBITDA is now expected to rise in the high 20% range, up from previous guidance for mid-to-high single-digit growth, while revenue is expected to post low single-digit growth instead of a low-to-mid single-digit decline.

Kakkar said elevated war-risk insurance premiums, which had jumped to between 5% and 10% of hull value, could take months to fully fade. That means the first stage of recovery may be confidence-led, while the full cost benefit for companies and consumers may come more gradually.

The property recovery may take longer than the stock market reaction, but the direction would be positive if the deal holds. Investors usually need time to regain comfort after a regional shock, especially for long-duration assets such as homes, offices and development land.

The first gains are likely to show up in equities, banks and developers because sentiment moves quickly in liquid markets. Other gains would take longer, especially in tourism, logistics, real estate and insurance, where companies need time to normalise costs and restart projects.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.