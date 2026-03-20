Dubai gold prices climb on Eid Al Fitr morning as global rates recover

The earlier decline had opened a window for Eid shoppers, with rates easing from highs of over Dh640 earlier this month to the mid-Dh550 range. Today’s increase indicates that the correction may be short-lived, particularly as global cues begin to shift.

Julius Baer said it maintains a constructive outlook on gold but notes that a more severe escalation in the conflict—and a broader risk-off shift in financial markets—would likely be needed for gold to fully regain its safe-haven appeal. “A worsening of the situation, including a more marked risk-off move in financial markets, would likely be required for gold to shine,” Menke said.

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady has further dampened gold’s appeal, reinforcing the “do not fight the Fed” sentiment among investors. Notably, there is little evidence of strong safe-haven inflows or bargain-hunting activity, with physically backed gold products continuing to see outflows.

According to Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, precious metals markets are showing an unusual level of calm despite the geopolitical backdrop. Gold has recently slipped below key psychological levels, and any potential support from the Middle East conflict is being offset by a stronger US dollar, rising US bond yields, and expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.