UAE flights status update today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays, cancellations

Lufthansa: Dubai-Munich services are due to resume on October 25 with five flights a week. Dubai-Frankfurt services are scheduled to resume on October 26, initially with four flights a week, rising to five from November 9.

SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 27.

Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai services are due to resume daily from November 1, with four weekly Stuttgart-Dubai flights. Cologne/Bonn-Dubai services are scheduled to resume three times a week from November 3.

Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai services are scheduled to resume five times a week from December 12.

Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.

Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes have been postponed to January 10, 2027. Flights to Jordan remain suspended until October 25.

Singapore Airlines: SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore remain cancelled until December 1.

British Airways: Dubai services are scheduled to resume on November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until the winter 2027-28 season.

Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.