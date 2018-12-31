Philippine storm death toll surges to 68
And it's expected to rise further; some areas still need to be cleared
Kobayashi turns Four Hills winner
The first Japanese Four Hills overall tournament champion since in 1997/198
India
Indian police arrest 11 over officer’s murder
Policeman died of head injuries after being pelted with stones by Nishad party crowd
India
Experts enter mine shaft to measure water level
Nearly 200 rescuers from various agencies are stationed at the site
India
Naidu wants bigger families as Andhra population ages
Policies barring couples with more than 2 kids from running for public office struck down
India
PM renames 3 islands of Andaman Nicobar
Modi also released a commemorative stamp and a Rs75 coin on this special day
Pakistan
Imran Khan refers to Africa as a ‘country’
He was speaking at a conference in Islamabad when he referred to Africa as a ‘country'
Americas
Nasa spaceship closes in on distant world
Ccosmic object is about the size of Washington and orbits in dark and frigid Kuiper Belt
Mena
Iraq minister quits over brother’s Daesh ‘link’
Accusations against her brother were accompanied by two videos
Asia
North Korea calls for more talks with South in 2019
Kim expresses strong willingness to carry out agreements he made this year
Mena
Syria on path to come in from the cold
Al Assad is consolidating his power day by day while Arab League mulls Syria’s reentry
World
Putin, in New Year letter to Trump: ready for dialogue
Putin also sent New Year greetings to other world leaders including prime ministers May
Europe
Italy’s city of shame Matera now Europe’s pride
City is hoping to draw thousands of visitors for events, many inside renovated caves
Asia
17 killed in Bangladesh election day violence
Campaign was marred by violence between supporters of Hasina’s Awami League and Zia’s BNP
Mena
Lebanon faces financial crisis, says minister
Political deadlock and economic crisis is quickly turning into a financial one
Yemen
UN skeptical of Al Houthi peace gestures
Militants also failed to honour agreement to open humanitarian corridor