India: Man allegedly cuts off own foot to secure medical degree admission

24-year-old’s alleged self-amputation spotlights fierce competition for MBBS seats
A 24-year-old NEET medical entrance aspirant in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly amputated part of his own foot in a bid to qualify for a seat in an MBBS programme under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota, police investigations have revealed.
The incident, which drew initial reports of an attack, later unfolded into a self-inflicted act tied to the intense competition surrounding medical admissions in India.
Local authorities were alerted after a severed foot was discovered in a house in Jaunpur’s Khalilpur village, with Suraj Bhaskar rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Police initially registered an attempted murder case after Bhaskar claimed unidentified attackers had assaulted him overnight.
However, as investigators examined the scene, inconsistencies emerged in his account. Officials noted contradictions in his statements, absence of surveillance evidence of outsiders at the site, and call detail records showing no visitors at the relevant time.
A diary recovered during the probe included the entry “I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026,” which heightened suspicion that the injury was premeditated to qualify for disability-based reservation benefits.
Police also found anaesthetic-related syringes and evidence suggestive of tools likely used to sever the foot, leading authorities to conclude that the injury may have been self-inflicted as part of a deliberate attempt to present himself as having a disability recognized under the reservation policy.
Bhaskar had completed a Diploma in Pharmacy and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), the national medical entrance exam with intense competition for limited seats. Earlier in 2025, he reportedly sought a disability certificate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) but was denied due to insufficient qualifying criteria.
Following the findings, authorities are reviewing relevant legal provisions to determine appropriate charges against Bhaskar for misleading investigators and fabricating evidence. He remains under medical care and is stable, with further statements expected once he is discharged.
