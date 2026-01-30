1,400-year-old tomb stuns archaeologists with vivid murals, giant owl

Discovery hailed as one of country’s most significant archaeological finds in a decade
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,400-year-old Zapotec burial tomb in southern Mexico featuring intricate carvings and striking artwork, a discovery experts are describing as among the most important archaeological finds in the country in the past decade, CNN reported.
The tomb was found in San Pablo Huitzo in Oaxaca state and is believed to have been constructed around the year 600, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Researchers say the structure provides valuable insight into the customs and symbolism of the ancient Zapotec civilisation.
A prominent feature of the site is a large owl sculpture positioned above the entrance to the burial chamber. Within the owl’s beak is a carved human head, which officials believe may represent the individual laid to rest inside. In Zapotec tradition, owls are associated with both night and death.
The complex also contains colourful murals and symbolic motifs linked to power and mortality. At the doorway of the tomb, carvings of two human figures holding objects have been interpreted as possible guardians of the burial space.
Inside the chamber, archaeologists identified an expansive mural painted in ochre, white, green, red and blue hues. The scene depicts a procession of people carrying bags of copal — a tree resin traditionally burned as incense during ceremonial rituals.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the significance of the discovery during a recent news briefing, calling it the most important archaeological find in the country in years due to its level of preservation and the cultural information it reveals. Culture Secretary Claudia Curiel de Icaza also described the tomb as an exceptional discovery that sheds light on Zapotec social organisation, funerary practices and belief systems.
A multidisciplinary team from INAH is continuing conservation and research work at the site. Officials said efforts are underway to stabilise the murals, which are considered fragile due to the impact of tree roots, insects and environmental fluctuations.
