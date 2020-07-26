Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy and hazy.
There is a chance of convective clouds forming with a chance of rain eastwards like Fujairah and southwards like Al Ain.
It rained heavily in Al Ain on Saturday, July 25.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.