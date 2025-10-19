Heavy rain in UAE: Waterfalls in Fujairah, rocks fall on roads

Residents advised to avoid wadis and low-lying areas as heavy rain raises flood risks
Heavy rain hit parts of eastern UAE on Sunday afternoon, creating stunning waterfalls in the mountains of Masafi, Fujairah. The downpour was reported as intense and cold, with several wadis receiving especially heavy rainfall.
Authorities have issued multiple safety advisories for residents in flood-prone areas and motorists navigating rain-affected roads.
Following the downpour, officials urged drivers to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and avoid streets with accumulated water to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel in hazardous conditions.
Videos shared by Storm_centre show water cascading down rocky slopes, forming streams along the roads, while residents enjoyed the stunning scenery.
In Masafi, heavy rainfall also caused rocks and debris to fall onto mountain roads.
Vehicles were seen carefully navigating around large boulders, with waterfalls and overflowing streams adding to the scenic yet dangerous environment.
The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned residents in low-lying and hilly areas to stay alert due to the risk of flash floods and landslides. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and reduce speed in affected regions.
Light to moderate winds reaching up to 40 km/h are expected to stir dust and sand in exposed areas, potentially reducing visibility. The sea is forecasted to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday’s rain brought a welcome cool-down across the Emirates, with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Celsius. Ras Al Khaimah’s Jais Mountain recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 17.7°C early Sunday morning.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the week, with convective clouds likely forming in the afternoons over eastern and southern areas. Humid nights and early mornings may bring fog or mist, prompting motorists to remain vigilant during early commutes.
Residents are urged to stay clear of wadis and low-lying areas, as heavy rains raise the risk of flash floods and overflowing water channels.
Authorities have issued safety advisories for those living in flood-prone zones and for motorists navigating rain-affected roads, highlighting key fines and precautions to ensure safety. Read the full guide
Using mobile phone while driving
Fine: Dh800 + 4 black points
Includes taking or publishing photos while driving
Taking accident/victim photos: up to Dh500,000 or 6 months jail
Gathering near valleys, floods, or dams during rain
Fine: Dh1,000 + 6 black points
Police and NCEMA advise avoiding flooded areas and dams
Entering flooded valleys regardless of danger
Fine: Dh2,000 + 23 black points + 60-day vehicle impoundment
Obstructing authorities during emergencies
Fine: Dh1,000 + 4 black points + 60-day vehicle impoundment
Includes blocking traffic, ambulances, or rescue operations
Not following changed speed limits during rain
Driving 20 km/h over: Dh300 fine
Driving 80+ km/h over: Dh3,000 + 23 black points + 60-day impoundment
Driving with hazard lights on while moving
Fine: Dh500 + 4 black points
Hazard lights should only be used when stationary or in breakdown
Changing lanes without using indicators
Fine: Dh400
Especially dangerous in poor visibility or wet conditions
These measures aim to keep motorists and residents safe during heavy rains, floods, and hazardous weather conditions.
