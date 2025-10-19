UAE weather alert: Rain hits eastern emirates, drop in temperatures across the country

The lowest temperature recorded is 17.7°C on Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah once again on Sunday evening. The National Center of Metorology shared yellow and orange alerts for clouds developing over some eastern and northern parts of the country. Residents should prepare for a weather shift this evening, October 19, 2025, as there is a chance of more rainy clouds forming over the eastern and southern regions of the country until 7 pm, potentially bringing rain and showers to those areas, and residents should be ready for reduced visibility on the roads.
This activity is accompanied by light to moderate winds that will freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. These brisk winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand in exposed areas, which could affect visibility and require caution from commuters and residents. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
This weather change signals a welcome cool-down across the Emirates. A noticeable drop in temperatures is already evident, with maximum readings generally settling in the mid-30s Celsius across the country. The biggest dip is being experienced in the eastern regions, which will feel significantly cooler and is a sign that the cooler climate is truly approaching in the coming days. The seasonal transition was further highlighted this morning, with the lowest temperature recorded in the nation being a cool 17.7°C on the Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 8 am.
Looking ahead, the forecast indicates fair to partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the week, with the possibility of further convective cloud formation in the afternoons, primarily over the eastern and southern areas. Nights and early mornings are expected to be slightly humid, especially over some coastal and internal areas. This humidity brings a probability of fog or mist formation during the nighttime and into Monday morning, urging motorists to exercise extreme vigilance during their early commutes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox