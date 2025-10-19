UAE weather alert: Rain hits eastern emirates, drop in temperatures across the country

This weather change signals a welcome cool-down across the Emirates. A noticeable drop in temperatures is already evident, with maximum readings generally settling in the mid-30s Celsius across the country. The biggest dip is being experienced in the eastern regions, which will feel significantly cooler and is a sign that the cooler climate is truly approaching in the coming days. The seasonal transition was further highlighted this morning, with the lowest temperature recorded in the nation being a cool 17.7°C on the Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 8 am.