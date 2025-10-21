Drop in temperatures across the UAE, cloudy weather with chance of rain in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Morning temperatures dip below 18°C in some parts of UAE
Dubai: Skies across the UAE remain partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience light to moderate rains on Tuesday, particularly over eastern and northern areas. Partially to fully cloudy skies are expected to cover much of the country.
According to official temperature readings, early morning temperatures in eastern parts of the country like Ras Al Khaimah, dipped below 18°C.
Afternoon temperatures will be between 32 to 36°C in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and coastal areas of Abu Dhabi. In Internal parts of the country, temperature highs will reach 34 to 38°C. And, temperatures in mountainous areas will be between 18 to 23°C.
Humidity will increase by nighttime, remaining high early morning, over some internal areas. This will cause a probability of fog or mist formation.
Winds will shift from southeast to northwest, varying between light and moderate, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.
