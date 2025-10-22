Ras Al Khaimah Police announce major national response drill in Wadi Al Bih Area

Residents are urged to avoid the drill area entirely for their safety
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police, in collaboration with its strategic partners, has announced a comprehensive National Response Drill focused on natural disasters. The exercise is scheduled to take place in the Wadi Al Bih Area on Thursday, October 23, 2025, commencing at 8:30 am, and will continue "Until Further Notice."
The upcoming drill is a critical component of the emirate's preparedness strategy for potential natural disaster scenarios. A key aspect of the exercise will involve the movement of military vehicles, necessitating temporary road adjustments. Authorities are urging the public to extend full cooperation by allowing clear passage for all personnel and vehicles participating in the drill.
To ensure the safety and efficiency of the operation, a partial closure will be enforced on Wadi Al Bih Road. A map provided by the Ras Al Khaimah Police details the affected sections and designated closure points.
Motorists and residents in the vicinity are advised to review the map for specific route changes and to plan their travel accordingly.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a strong advisory to the public regarding the drill:
Stay Away: Residents are urged to avoid the drill area entirely for their safety and to allow emergency services to operate without hindrance.
No Filming: The public is requested to refrain from filming or taking photographs of the drill activities.
Combat Misinformation: Citizens and residents are asked to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.
Official Sources Only: All information regarding the drill should be obtained solely from official sources, such as the Ras Al Khaimah Police and other government channels.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police extends its gratitude to the public for their anticipated cooperation and understanding during this important exercise. These drills are vital for enhancing the readiness and response capabilities of all participating authorities in the event of a natural disaster, ensuring the safety and security of the community.
For official updates and further information, public urged follow Ras Al Khaimah Police on their social media channels: @rakpolicehq.
