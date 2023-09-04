Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, personally visited Jamal Abdul Rahman, an Emirati official from the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, at his workplace today.
The visit was to personally convey his gratitude to Abdul Rahman for his exemplary service and kindness towards an elderly Emirati woman recently.
Viral video
Abdul Rahman’s act came to light through a viral video, where he was seen kneeling down to attentively listen to the elderly woman’s needs. The video struck a chord with many, swiftly capturing widespread attention across various social media platforms.
Upon witnessing the video, Sheikh Hamdan did not hesitate to express his admiration and appreciation publicly. He shared it on his personal social media channels, captioning it with heartfelt words that encapsulated the spirit of community and respect that defines Dubai.
His message read: “I’m very happy with Jamal Abdul Rahman’s attitude at the Community Development Authority in Dubai. His actions truly embody our core values and vividly reflect our cherished culture, which is based on respecting the elderly and helping the youth. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], we exist to serve the people, not to rule over them.”
In addition to praising Abdul Rahman, Sheikh Hamdan extended his gratitude to the entire team at CDA. He made special mention of CDA Director-General Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, commending her and her team’s relentless dedication to serving the Dubai community across all generations and acknowledging the significant impact they have in the field.