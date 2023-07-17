Dubai: In his latest Instagram post, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, shared a video of how he conquered Yosemite’s well-known Half Dome hike.
Rising nearly 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley in the US and 8,800 feet above sea level, Half Dome is a Yosemite icon and a great challenge to many hikers.
According to the official page of "the Half Dome hike, the 14- to 16-mile round-trip hike is not for you if you're out of shape or unprepared".
The video shows the Crown Prince of Dubai, a fitness enthusiast, hiking through Yosemite’s vast wilderness. He also spotted a snake and a bear during the trek.
While most hikers take 10 to 12 hours or longer to hike to Half Dome and back, Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram post shows that his entourage completed the 34km peak-to-peak trail in less than nine hours.
Yosemite National Park is a Californian landmark famous for its ancient sequoia trees, cliffs, and waterfalls. According to the website: “Along the way, you'll see outstanding views of Vernal and Nevada Falls, Liberty Cap, Half Dome, and – from the shoulder and summit – panoramic views of Yosemite Valley and the High Sierra.”