Dubai: On Friday evening, a heartwarming video of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, went viral on Instagram.
The video shared by Sheikh Hamdan’s close friend Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, showed the Crown Prince taking a picture with a woman who apparently has Down Syndrome.
The short clip shows the woman overcome with tears as she meets Hamdan.
With his arm around her shoulder, he asks her to stop crying, as he comforts her.
She then smiles for the camera while standing next to the Crown Prince.
He reposted the video shared by Al Harbi on his Instagram Stories with a heart emoji in the caption, along with the words “Mizneh”, which seems to be the name of the young woman.
The 40-year-old leader, whose Instagram handle is @faz3, has close to 16 million followers on his Instagram page.
Within just an hour, the video had over 25,000 likes with people appreciating Fazza’s kindness in the comments, calling him “a leader with a big heart”.