Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited Thukhor Social Club, an initiative of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, located at Al Safa Park in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, places the highest priority on ensuring the wellbeing of senior citizens. Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to provide elderly citizens with the best possible care and support are a testament to this commitment, the Crown Prince noted.

Committed to care

“Senior citizens are valuable sources of knowledge gained from their deep life experiences. Their wisdom is vital to our efforts to shape a bright future for our nation. Their insights can especially help younger generations gain a balanced perspective on life. We are committed to providing senior citizens with the services, support and care needed to enjoy a high quality of life,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan on the visit were Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority and Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and General Commissioner of the Citizen Services Track; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and a number of senior government officials.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the objectives of the Club and the services it provides, which cover various aspects of senior citizens’ welfare including physical and mental well-being, nutrition and social and cultural programmes.

On this occasion, Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai noted that the Club provides senior citizens with a supportive and inclusive environment in which their wisdom and contributions can be valued and celebrated. Hessa Buhumaid said the establishment of the Club is aligned with the leadership’s directives to ensure all segments of society enjoy a high quality of life. Lt Gen Al Marri said the Thukhor Club in Safa Park is one of a series of clubs that will be established in Dubai’s public parks.