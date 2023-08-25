Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Friday shared a touching video of Jamal Abdulrahman, an Emirati official from the Community Development Authority in Dubai.
The video shows Abdulrahman’s heartwarming gesture of kneeling down to attentively listen to the needs of an elderly Emirati woman.
The video, which quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, captured Sheikh Hamdan’s admiration. In a display of approval and pride, he took to his personal social media to comment on the video.
He wrote on his social media account: “I’m very happy with Jamal Abdulrahman’s gesture at the Community Development Authority in Dubai. His actions truly embody our core values and vividly reflect our cherished culture, which places emphasis on respecting the elderly and aiding the youth. Guided by the teachings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we exist to serve the people, not to rule over them.”
He further expressed gratitude towards the entire team at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, specifically mentioning its leader, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority.
The Crown Prince lauded their commitment to serving the Dubai community across all generations, emphasising the significant contributions they make in the field.
He concluded by reiterating the principle that has been at the heart of Dubai’s government: “In Dubai, citizens always come first. Our greatest mission is to uphold their dignity and to prioritise their happiness above all else,” he added.