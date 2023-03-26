1 of 7
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
2 of 7
This came during an Iftar banquet that was hosted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
3 of 7
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets a dignitary during a visit toHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Zabeel Palace.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
4 of 7
UAE President visits Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai visits His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai at Zabeel Palace. Seen Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court (R), Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region (2nd R), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai (2nd L) and HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (L).
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
5 of 7
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation (R), Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Private Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Court (2nd R), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office (3rd R) and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (L) visits President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai at Zabeel Palace. Seen with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Minister of Finance (2nd R).
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
6 of 7
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (L) visits President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Zabeel Palace. Seen with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Minister of Finance (R).
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
7 of 7
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (L) speaks with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai (R) during a visit to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court