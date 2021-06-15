Umm Al Quwain: Authorities in Umm Al Quwain have closed the Al Bait Metwahid beach temporarily after recurring incidents of drowning. This has been done in order to preserve the safety of beachgoers.
Last Friday, Al Bait Metwahid beach in Umm Al Quwain witnessed two fresh incidents of drowning, in which two persons in their 20s died — one a Jordanian man and the other a Pakistani man — in two separate incidents. Their bodies were later transferred to Umm Al Quwain Hospital.
Two other deaths due to drowning had taken place off these beaches in recent months, resulting in the deaths of an Indian woman and a Pakistani youth.
In spite of the fact that the beach in Umm Al Quwain does not have enough lifeguards, it is still witnessing a large turnout of beachgoers of different nationalities — especially on holidays — as many people prefer to go swimming in the sea.