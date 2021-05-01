Abu Dhabi: Police officers on motorbikes are now patrolling Abu Dhabi’s streets to educate residents about COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The Abu Dhabi Police bike patrols are reaching out to residents in parks, beaches and other public facilities, reminding them to wear their face masks and practise social distancing.
A video released through the authority’s social media channels show helmet-wearing, bike-mounted officers approaching visitors at Abu Dhabi Corniche.
The patrols are also equipped to provide assistance to residents in areas that are difficult to access by car.