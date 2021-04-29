Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that caused death to another person.
The arrest was made in less than 24 hours of the incident.
According to Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, the accident occurred around 1am on Thursday on Dubai Al Ain road. “The victim stopped the car on the road shoulder due to a problem and the suspect ran over him and fled the scene at a high speed. We identified the driver and arrested him in less than 24 hours,” said Khadim.
According to Dubai Police, the driver admitted to committing the hit-and-run crime.
“He claimed that he was terrified and kept driving away.”
The suspect has been transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution.
“Escaping from the accident put the suspect in a bigger problem as he committed two crimes. Motorists shouldn’t run away but call the police,” Brig Khadim added.