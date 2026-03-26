US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 27: What you need to know

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.

UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran .

As some of the UAE's largest private school groups seek regulatory approval to reopen campuses ahead of the April 3 distance learning deadline, they are laying out in detail what they have done to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.

UAE schools are preparing to reopen with strict safety protocols as missile and drone threats continue, prompting active air defence responses. While education plans remain cautious, authorities ensure food supplies stay stable despite tensions. Broader concerns grow over regional water security, as geopolitical uncertainty deepens following Iran’s rejection of a US-backed plan to ease the conflict. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:

The UAE’s food supply chain is holding steady amid geopolitical strain, but the real story lies in how the system is designed to adapt and not just withstand disruption.

Why water now matters more than oil in the Gulf

Water security came into focus across Gulf economies after a desalination plant in Bahrain was damaged in a drone strike earlier this month, highlighting a key weakness: most countries in the region depend heavily on desalination for daily supply.

UAE's Leams schools seek to reopen; but not all rushing

More private school groups in the UAE have formally applied, or are preparing to apply, to reopen their campuses ahead of the April 3 distance learning deadline amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.

However, not all groups are in a hurry, with some choosing to wait for the authorities to order complete resumption of in-person learning.

How UAE supports PoDs during remote learning period

The Ministry of Education has introduced special measures to support students of determination as schools across the UAE began the third academic term using a distance learning system.

The ministry said the updated framework aims to ensure the smooth continuation of learning while creating a safe and supportive study environment for all students. School administrations have been provided with a Distance Learning Guide that outlines key rules, flexible schedules and ways to strengthen cooperation with parents.

Iran’s rejection of US plan shows hardliners’ sway

Iran’s rejection of a US-backed peace plan has underscored a familiar pattern — and a deeper reality — that in moments of crisis, the country’s hardline establishment remains firmly in control of both tone and direction.