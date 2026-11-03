US/Israel-Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 3, 2026)

UAE aviation enters winter travel season with rising passenger capacity, security concerns
UAE aviation is upbeat as it enters the winter travel season. Airports have reported a rise in passenger capacity and the return of some international airlines.
The most important update: UAE airports remain operational, but individual routes and airline schedules are not yet fully normalised.
There are no general shutdown of businesses, schools, airports or essentials in the UAE.
Amid the ongoing standoff between the US/Israel and Iran, marked by the reported "defensive" US military strikes in Qeshm late on Monday (Nov. 2), the practical effects are on travel, shipping costs and energy prices.
Following are the latest updates to know:
British Airways is scheduled to resume Dubai flights on Nov. 3, restoring another important connection between the UAE and Europe.
Other European carriers are also adjusting their return schedules, with Lufthansa postponing its Dubai restart to November 25. The airline's Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until the winter 2027–28 season.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations affecting flights from Abu Dhabi to:
Riyadh
Jeddah
Dammam
The suspension is reported to run through November 5.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia should check their individual bookings and contact Etihad before heading to Zayed International Airport.
However, regional security concerns, particularly disruptions affecting Saudi Arabian destinations, continue to cause cancellations, delays and schedule changes.
Emirates and flydubai are taking different approaches to restoring services to Saudi Arabia.
Despite selected Saudi routes and some international services facing cancellations and delays, October departing seat capacity reached approximately 7.2 million, a 23% increase from June, at DXB.
Emirates accounts for approximately 3.1 million seats, while flydubai's capacity has increased 27.5% since June to 1.1 million seats.
These figures indicate a substantial recovery in scheduled capacity, although they do not guarantee that every route is operating normally.
Emirates: Jeddah services resumed October 30, with Riyadh and Dammam planned for November 8.
flydubai: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha resumed October 30, although individual flights remain subject to operational changes.
The staggered restoration reflects continuing security assessments following attacks affecting Saudi airports and infrastructure.
Singapore Airlines, however, has extended the suspension of its Singapore-Dubai services, SQ494 and SQ495, until February 28, 2027.
Check your flight status on the airline’s app or website before leaving home.
Allow extra time for airport journeys.
Contact your airline directly about refunds and rebooking.
The US military carried out limited “defensive” strikes against Iranian targets on Qeshm Island late on Monday, according to US media reports early on Tuesday.
That would account for the explosions reported on the island. US officials have also warned regional allies to prepare for possible strikes post-Nov. 3 midterms and potential Iranian retaliation.
Iran says there will be no deal to secure the Strait of Hormuz until the US lifts its naval blockade, and that the next move rests with Washington.
Tehran also says its proposal could be implemented within 48 hours, shortened from an earlier seven-day plan, with messages exchanged through mediators including Qatar.
Iran says it has no hostility toward Gulf states but warns it will respond if their territory or military facilities are used against it.
CentCom rejected Iran’s claims, accusing it of targeting civilian infrastructure and saying attacks on civilian vessels killed more than 20 mariners in recent months.
Saudi Arabia intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at its south, while the Houthis say Saudi strikes injured seven people in Yemen.
China is backing a political solution and plans to send an envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia.
A prolonged Hormuz disruption could raise shipping and insurance costs, affect energy markets and strain supply chains.
Oil has fallen on hopes of a deal, but the drop followed circulation of a draft proposal to end the war, not a signed agreement.
Ras Al Khaimah closed all beaches until further notice after an offshore leak, with closures also reported in Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah. Check for current status before heading out, since this is a week old.
Follow official UAE government announcements, monitor airline updates and rely on verified information rather than social media rumours.
Keep contact details current with your airline and embassy, and keep basic supplies on hand as a precaution.
US media reports for the Qeshm strikes, and Iran’s own account differs. The situation is fluid, with updates likely after the midterms.