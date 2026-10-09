US‑Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 9, 2026)

Daily life: There is no indication of a general shutdown of schools, businesses, airports or essential services inside the UAE; immediate effects are more likely to be felt through travel disruptions, higher energy costs and possible delays in regional shipping.

Travel: UAE airports remain operational, but airlines may continue to reroute aircraft, adjust schedules or suspend selected regional services if the security situation deteriorates. Residents with flights to or via Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq or the wider Gulf should check directly with airlines before heading to the airport.