US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 5, 2026)

Fuel prices soar as Hormuz risks persist, impacting UAE households
The US-Iran conflict enters another tense phase on Monday (Oct. 5, 2026) as hopes for a quick reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remain uncertain, maritime attacks increase and fighting intensifies in Yemen.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain "closed" until the US meets all seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
For UAE residents, the developments matter well beyond the standoff: Hormuz remains crucial to Gulf oil and gas shipments, while renewed attacks on tankers could disrupt trade, insurance and energy flows.
The key issues to watch today are Hormuz shipping, aviation, oil prices and the risk of wider regional escalation.
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Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have launched a major offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi fighters, opening another potentially dangerous front near the Bab Al Mandab shipping route.
Oil exports from the Gulf have recently recovered to approach pre-war levels as revealed by satellite data, but renewed tanker attacks are threatening that fragile recovery.
Brent remains above $100 a barrel.
For UAE travellers, airports remain operational, but flight schedules can change quickly as regional security conditions evolve.
UAE airports remain open but flight schedules, fuel prices, and shipping routes continue to shift as the US-Iran standoff keeps the Strait of Hormuz and regional airspace under close watch.
UAE aviation hubs are operating at near-normal levels: Dubai International (DXB), Al Maktoum (DWC), and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International (AUH) are open, though passengers face delays and cancellations on some regional routes.
Israel flights: flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel after an in-flight incident on a Dubai–Israel service, and Emirates has suspended codeshare services on the route; several international carriers are still keeping some UAE services suspended, so travelers should confirm directly with airlines before heading to the airport.
Airspace and routing: As the Strait of Hormuz remains open but heavily militarised, any escalation could prompt further reroutings or temporary restrictions over the northern Gulf.
Expect possible last-minute changes on flights transiting near Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.
Oil flows: CNN-estimated crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz are at about 80% of pre-war levels, with the chokepoint still functioning but under heightened risk.
Maritime security: Recent strikes on tankers in and near the strait and ongoing tensions in waters around Oman mean insurers are pricing in elevated war-risk premiums, which can feed into freight rates and, over time, import costs.
What it means: Most consumer goods still arrive, but businesses relying on just-in-time deliveries or regional feeder services should monitor advisories from ports, forwarders, and insurers for route changes or surcharges.
October fuel prices (effective Oct. 1):
Super 98: Dh4.40/litre (from Dh3.80)
Special 95: Dh4.28/litre (from Dh3.69)
E-Plus 91: Dh4.21/litre (from Dh3.61)
Diesel: Dh4.80/litre (from Dh4.30)
Why prices jumped: The UAE Fuel Price Committee raised rates for the third straight month as Brent crude stayed above $100 amid Middle East war risks and Hormuz supply concerns; retail prices have risen more than 60% since the conflict began in late February.
G7 reserve release: The G7 agreed to , which helped knock roughly $5 off prices, but October pump rates in the UAE still reflect the earlier spike.
Household budgets: With all fuel grades now above Dh4/litre and diesel near Dh4.80, commuting, ride-hailing, and delivery costs are up; families filling a typical 50–60 litre tank are paying up to Dh125 more per fill-up compared with pre-spike levels.
Travel planning: If you have bookings to Israel or connections via the northern Gulf, reconfirm flights and allow extra time at airports; disruptions can change with little notice as the security picture evolves.
What to monitor: Official updates on Hormuz incidents, Yemen-related threats, airline notices, and monthly fuel price announcements remain the key signals for how the conflict will affect daily life in the Emirates.