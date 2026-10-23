US-Israel-Iran War updates: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 23, 2026)

Early on Friday, US crude (WTI) jumped to $100.9 (up $1.46 or 1.47%); Brent rose further to $114.6, up $1.41 or 1.25; Murban jumped $4.20 or 3.81% to $114.4. Higher oil doesn’t automatically mean an immediate rise in everyday costs. Over time, though, residents may see higher petrol, transport and imported-goods prices if shipping and insurance disruptions persist.