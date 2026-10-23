US-Israel-Iran War updates: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 23, 2026)

Regional tensions rise as UAE residents urged to stay vigilant amid Hormuz blasts
Daily life in the UAE continues, but regional tension rose again over the past 24 hours.
On Thursday (Oct. 22), explosions were reported near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials warned of a possible “zero hour” with Israel, and Trump said there were no talks with Iran and that “something will happen soon.”
As of Friday (Oct. 23) update, there is no new official UAE guidance suggesting residents change daily routines.
The wider picture is more volatile. The latest updates so far:
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US had “knocked the hell out of” Iran and might act “a little bit further” and that action could come “fairly soon,” while Iran warned American bases were in range.
The New York Times reported that US and Israeli militaries have drawn up plans for a short, intensive campaign after the midterms. Trump has reportedly not approved the strikes.
The US leader, however, said the US was not negotiating with Iran.
In response, the IRGC warned that continued US naval escorts through what it called “mined waterways” could trigger direct action against American bases in the Middle East.
The IRGC warned that continued US escorts could extend the conflict to American bases in the region.
The IRGC then said four tankers were hit Thursday while transferring oil and three more struck mines, calling it the largest single-day toll since the war began.
The claims could not be independently verified. CENTCOM said no US Navy warship was struck.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) and American officials dismissed earlier Iranian reports as false propaganda, asserting that the strategic waterway remains open and well-monitored by US and partner forces.
Etihad has cancelled flights from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through Saturday, October 24, and says further changes are possible.
Emirates and flydubai have also cancelled those routes, though Dubai-Medina flights are still listed as operating.
Riyadh’s main gateway, King Khalid International Airport (RUH), is no longer completely suspended, though it is not operating normally.
The airport reopened to limited, restricted traffic after prior closures triggered by regional security incidents and drone/missile strikes claimed by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended Saudi flights until October 24.
Flightradar24 said flights have been diverted away from Dammam’s airport.
On Thursday, Aramco evacuated its headquarters in Dhahran, and the US ordered embassy departures.
Those developments matter for UAE residents with Saudi travel plans or business ties.
The US keeps the UAE at Level 3 (reconsider travel), and the US embassy urges heightened vigilance.
Early on Friday, US crude (WTI) jumped to $100.9 (up $1.46 or 1.47%); Brent rose further to $114.6, up $1.41 or 1.25; Murban jumped $4.20 or 3.81% to $114.4. Higher oil doesn’t automatically mean an immediate rise in everyday costs. Over time, though, residents may see higher petrol, transport and imported-goods prices if shipping and insurance disruptions persist.
Check flight status before leaving home. Cancellations are changing daily, especially for Saudi routes.
Rely on official UAE channels. There was no UAE announcement dated October 23 changing public guidance. If air-defence alerts occur, follow instructions. In earlier incidents, the UAE urged people to remain in a safe space.
Treat unverified claims cautiously. Many Hormuz and strike reports come from the IRGC, state media or social accounts and haven’t been independently confirmed.
Watch the next 48 hours. Etihad confirmed cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah through Saturday, October 24, citing regional disruption.