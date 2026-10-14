There is no blanket suspension of UAE flights overall.

UAE airlines (Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia) have cancelled or disrupted multiple services to Saudi Arabia (especially Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and others) due to Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and related security issues.

Some cancellations extend through October 14 or later (e.g., certain Etihad Abu Dhabi–Riyadh services noted into later dates; Riyadh airport has faced extended closure/disruption periods).

Iranian airline services remain suspended in the UAE. Schedules can change quickly — check your airline app/website and airports (DXB, AUH, etc.) before traveling. Insurance and transit routes may also be affected.

International and other regional flights have seen delays/cancellations in some cases tied to the broader situation.