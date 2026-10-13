How did Houthi missiles travel over 1,000km and breach Saudi air defences in deadly Riyadh airport attacks?

How do ballistic missiles work? Ballistic missiles are powered by rockets during their initial flight before following a largely predictable trajectory towards their target. They can travel at extremely high speeds, giving air defence systems limited time to respond.

What are manoeuvrable warheads? Unlike conventional ballistic warheads, manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles (MaRVs) can alter their flight path as they descend towards a target. This makes it harder for defence radars and interceptors to predict exactly where they will travel.

How are cruise missiles different? Cruise missiles use engines to fly through the atmosphere, often at low altitudes. Unlike ballistic missiles, they can follow changing routes and use terrain to reduce their visibility to radar.

Why are drones difficult to stop? Drones generally fly more slowly than missiles but can be small and difficult to detect. Large numbers arriving together can complicate air defence operations.

Can Patriot systems intercept them? Patriot systems are designed to counter several types of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles. However, interception depends on factors such as the incoming weapon’s speed, trajectory, radar detection and available response time.