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Saudi Arabia intercepts four cruise missiles and five drones over Riyadh and southern region

Four cruise missiles intercepted over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, coalition states

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Saudi Arabia intercepts four cruise missiles and five drones over Riyadh and southern region
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed four cruise missiles and five drones in separate operations on Tuesday, according to the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The Joint Forces Command of the coalition announced that four cruise missiles had been intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

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In a subsequent statement, the coalition confirmed that two drones had also been intercepted and destroyed in the same regions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three drones north of Riyadh, bringing the number of drones intercepted during the day to five.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Saudi airspace against further threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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