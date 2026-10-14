Four cruise missiles intercepted over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, coalition states
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed four cruise missiles and five drones in separate operations on Tuesday, according to the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
The Joint Forces Command of the coalition announced that four cruise missiles had been intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.
In a subsequent statement, the coalition confirmed that two drones had also been intercepted and destroyed in the same regions.
Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three drones north of Riyadh, bringing the number of drones intercepted during the day to five.
The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Saudi airspace against further threats.