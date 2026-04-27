Schools have been informed that outdoor activities will soon resume
Schools are preparing to gradually resume outdoor activities after a period of disruption caused by the recent Iran–Israel–US conflict, which had forced campuses to shift to distance learning and suspend all physical, outdoor engagement.
Although schools reopened last week, outdoor spaces including playgrounds and sports fields had remained closed as a precaution.
Physical education classes and all other outdoor activities were also put on hold during this transition period.
Now, a new communication from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) signals a shift back to normalcy. Schools have been informed that outdoor activities will soon resume, marking an important step in restoring routine school life.
Dr Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Principal of Al Khaleej International School, confirmed the update, stating: “Yes, we received the communication from KHDA yesterday,” adding that preparations are underway for students to safely return to outdoor activities.
A GEMS representative also confirmed, "Starting today we’ll have the schedules updated aligned with the announcement."
Private schools in Dubai have resumed outdoor activities, including Physical Education (PE) classes and school assemblies, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also confirmed to Gulf News.
The decision follows the resumption of in-person learning across UAE schools on April 20, after more than 40 days of distance education due to regional tensions linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict.
The phased reopening reflects a cautious but steady move toward fully reinstating on-campus experiences for students.