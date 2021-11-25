Ras Al Khaimah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will host the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Ministry of Interior as part of the UAE’s 50th year celebrations at 4pm here tomorrow.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that preparations for the celebration are on in full swing and it coincide with the emirate’s celebrations on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day.
The celebration, involving various organisational and security units of the Ministry of Interior, will include a variety of events such as fireworks and competitions, marches and performances, as well as the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Memorial and other events. Viewing platforms and parking spaces have been provided for the public to attend the celebration.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has invited the public to attend this ceremony.